Bring home the LoTR 4K trilogy while it’s at a $60 all-time low (Save up to $30), more from $10.50

With the colder weather settling in, it’s time to cozy on up with some of Amazon’s best movie bundle savings starting at just $10.50. Available today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, you can pick up some timeless classics and family favorites, like the entire Lord of the Rings Trilogy in Blu-ray 4K for $59.99 shipped. This normally goes for as much as $90, with today’s savings marking a return to the Prime Day low. A must-have for any Tolkein fan, this bundle of all three Lord of the Rings films arrives in stunning 4K quality, so you can experience the entire adventure like never before. This box set also includes a digital copy of the films, so you can enjoy them on-the-go as well. That’s just the start of today’s movie bundle deals, so hit the jump to peruse all of our favorites below.

Whether you’re getting in some early holiday shopping, or simply looking to expand your permanent home collection, you won’t want to miss out on Apple’s $10 and under Halloween movie sale either. With titles the whole family will love from Ghostbusters to The Nightmare Before Christmas and more, there are plenty of chills and thrills to be found in this delightfully spooky roundup, just in time for All Hollow’s Eve.

Lord of the Rings 4K movie set features:

From director Peter Jackson, return to the stunning locations and epic adventures in the greatest film saga of all time. This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron.

