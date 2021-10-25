‘Tis the season for early holiday savings on this 7.5-ft. pre-lit Christmas tree at $160 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Amazing Seasons 7.5-foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for $160 shipped. Down from its $200 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While Christmas is still nine weeks away, it’s never too early to get into the festive spirit and enjoy a solid deal before we head into the holidays. This Christmas tree comes pre-strung with 480 multi-color LED lights, ready to go right out of the box. It’s made to look like a pine tree and there are hinged branches for easy storage and setup. There are six functions for the lighting and a foot switch for changing between the modes as well as toggling power. Head below for more.

While it comes pre-lit, there are only 480 LEDs across this 7.5-foot tree. If you need more, we’d recommend picking up this 100-LED SYLVANIA Mini Christmas Lights for just $15 at Amazon. They’re multi-colored, which adds extra flare to your Christmas tree. Plus, LEDs use less power overall and run cooler than traditional bulbs.

After preparing for the holidays, be sure you’re ready to save as we head into Black Friday next month. Our guide is already live with a few early deals available now. As we get closer to the year’s largest shopping holiday, we’ll be keeping you updated with the best discounts that we find around the clock, so be sure to bookmark the guide and check back frequently.

More on the Amazing Seasons Pre-Lit Christmas Tree:

AN AMAZING TREE YOUR FAMILY WILL LOVE – The Amazing Seasons lighted tree is filled with pre-lit branches and a full body, making your tree as charming as the real thing

COLOR CHANGING LIGHTS – The tree is pre-strung with 480 multi-color and warm white LED lights for a choice of six dazzling, eye-catching functions. No more losing a remote with a convenient foot switch, which cycles between color-changing, warm white, or a variety of fade-in options

SIMPLE SETUP AND STORAGE – Convenient hinged branches, three sections, and pre-strung lights for an easy setup. Easy to disassemble and store for years to come.

