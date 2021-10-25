Cuisinart’s compact 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill just hit a 1-year low at $18 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price in the range of $21 to $24, today’s deal shaves up to 25% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. Want to grill your own meat and vegetables just about anywhere? If so, Cuisinart has you covered with this portable, yet capable solution. It provides buyers with a 150-square-inch cooking rack despite the entire unit only spanning 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighing in at only two pounds. Over at Lowe’s you’ll find that this grill has garnered a 4.3/5 star rating.

Today’s savings can help making future grilling even easier when you grab this pair of 7-inch tongs at $7 Prime shipped. Just like the grill above, these wield a compact size, arguably making them great for each other. These tongs boast a heat-resistant design that can handle up to 480 degree Fahrenheit temperatures.

Once finished here, be sure to also have a look at this certified reconditioned Vitamix 5200 Blender at $297. It’s just one of many other discounts that currently grace our home goods guide, so be sure to pop over there and see what else catches your eye.

Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill features:

The 150-square-inch chrome plated cooking rack gives a spacious cooking surface is able accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently.

Features a Dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

The grill features three secure lid locks for easy and safe transport.

