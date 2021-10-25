Bundle the previous-gen. Kindle Paperwhite with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited for $85 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering its previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99 shipped. Down from a going rate of about $130, today’s savings mark one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, falling $5 short of our previous mention. Offering a budget-friendly alternative to the all-new Kindle Paperwhite 5, this 8GB ad-supported model sports a timeless design with refresh IPX8 waterproofing, so you can catch up on old favorites or new recommendations while at the pool, in the tub, or just feel secure about any minor spills. This model also comes backed by three free months of Kindle Unlimited, so you can enjoy Amazon’s massive two million title library at absolutely no additional cost. And as always, you’ll find a weeks-long battery life here, and adjustable brightness for display that reads like real paper, even in sunlight. Head below for more.

To keep your Kindle safe from minor drops or dings, using just a bit of those savings for this popular PU leather case is an easy recommendation. Sporting a lightweight design, it rings up at only $13 Prime shipped, so it’s easy on both your backpack and your wallet. The microfiber lining helps prevent scratches while it’s on the move, and there’s also a magnetic layer inside to activate the wake/sleep function.

Speaking of Amazon’s latest, if you haven’t taken a peek at our coverage of the new Kindle Paperwhite 5, they’ll be available for purchase this week. With 17 LEDs two support that 300ppi panel, these newer models should work even better for reading in direct sunlight, plus an upgrade to USB-C charging is in store as well.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

