Lenovo laptops ($200+), all-in-ones ($540+) Displays ($220+) go on 20% off Gold Box

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers a variety of Lenovo Laptops, All in ones (Think PC iMacs) and Displays for 20% off normal prices starting at under $200. There are some solid choices here but three standouts:

Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch 1080P laptop with Core i3, 4GB/128GB : $299.99

C32q-20 31.5-inch QHD IPS Monitor, 1440p: $219.99

L28u-30 28-inch IPS Monitor, UHD 4K Display, Ultra-Thin Bezels: $289.99

more!

Ideapad 3 Specs:

Slim and light, the IdeaPad 3 is powered by an Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor with 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD storage, and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Get more from your entertainment with Dolby Audio. Enjoy crystal-clear sound whether you’re watching a video, streaming music, or video-chatting – you’re sure to love what you hear on the IP 3 laptop

See more and do more on the 14-inch FHD screen. A narrow bezel on 2 sides makes for a clean design and larger display, giving you more viewing area and less clutter

Keep your privacy intact and get peace of mind when you need it with a physical shutter on your 720p webcam with dual microphones

Stay connected with 2×2 WiFi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.0, USB 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio and DC jack, HDMI, and SD card reader

