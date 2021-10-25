Lenovo laptops ($200+), all-in-ones ($540+) Displays ($220+) go on 20% off Gold Box

-
Amazonlenovodisplays
20% off $200+
Lenovo Sale

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers a variety of Lenovo Laptops, All in ones (Think PC iMacs) and Displays for 20% off normal prices starting at under $200. There are some solid choices here but three standouts:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch 1080P laptop with Core i3, 4GB/128GB : $299.99
  • C32q-20 31.5-inch QHD IPS Monitor, 1440p: $219.99
  • L28u-30 28-inch IPS Monitor, UHD 4K Display, Ultra-Thin Bezels: $289.99
  • more!

Ideapad 3 Specs:

  • Slim and light, the IdeaPad 3 is powered by an Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor with 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD storage, and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
  • Get more from your entertainment with Dolby Audio. Enjoy crystal-clear sound whether you’re watching a video, streaming music, or video-chatting – you’re sure to love what you hear on the IP 3 laptop
  • See more and do more on the 14-inch FHD screen. A narrow bezel on 2 sides makes for a clean design and larger display, giving you more viewing area and less clutter
  • Keep your privacy intact and get peace of mind when you need it with a physical shutter on your 720p webcam with dual microphones
  • Stay connected with 2×2 WiFi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.0, USB 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio and DC jack, HDMI, and SD card reader

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

lenovo

displays

About the Author

Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off clearance +...
Add Razer’s Seiren X USB Streaming Mic to your ar...
Amazon takes up to 50% off Funko POP! figures, Hasbro c...
ECOVACS Deebot smart robot vacuums and mops up to $210 ...
Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagS...
Amazon’s voice command-ready Mickey Mouse Echo Wa...
Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade w...
Skip Google’s latest and bring home an unlocked P...
Show More Comments