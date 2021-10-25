Expand your HomeKit setup with meross garage door opener, dual plugs, switches, more from $21

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its smart home accessories on sale today. Our favorite is the HomeKit Smart Garage Door Opener for $42.49 shipped. Down from its $50 list price, today’s deal saves 15% and is the lowest we’ve tracked since September when it hit $37.50. If you’re looking to add HomeKit functionality to your garage, this is a great way to do just that. It installs simply and even functions with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering a well-rounded smart home experience. Integrating your garage door opener with your smart home will allow you to include it in automations so it closes whenever you leave the house. Plus, you can open or close it with voice commands to open the garage as you head out the door. However, it’s not the only meross sale available right now, so be sure to head below to find out all the other ways you can expand your smart home.

Don’t forget to click the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price.

More meross deals:

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find a slew of discounts across various manufacturers and retailers. One stand-out right now is the Nest Hub 2nd Generation with Nest Smart Thermostat at $149, which saves you $81 from its normal going rate and beats the combined all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote:

Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Please scroll down and check in the “Product guides and documents – User Manual”for more product information.

