Ninja Hot & Iced 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker with milk frother now $99 (Reg. $139)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Hot & Iced 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker (CM400) for $99 shipped. Regularly $139 there, this is a solid $39 price drop, the lowest price we can find, and a rare discount. Similar models fetch around $170 at Amazon right now for comparison. This versatile brewer can handle single-serve, a full carafe, and super-rich coffee concentrate “lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.” This model will also support iced coffee next summer and features a fold-away milk frother for adding that extra special something to your morning coffee routine. “Brew anything from a single cup to a half carafe or a full carafe using your favorite grounds—no pods required.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

If you don’t need the carafe brewing, consider the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. This one can whip up a full travel mug worth of coffee, pods or ground beans, in as little as “30 seconds.” Better yet, it will save you small fortune over today’s lead deal at under $40 shipped and it looks great on the countertop.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll also find an ongoing price drop on Brim’s 19 bar espresso machine. This is an affordable way to bring some proper espresso into your setup that just got even less expensive with the current 25% discount. Now down at $225, you can get all of the details on this 19 Bar machine with wood accents right here.

More on the Ninja Hot & Iced Specialty Coffee Maker:

Bring the coffeehouse home with the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker. Combine super-rich coffee concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse-style drinks or enjoy flavorful iced coffee that never tastes watered down. Brew anything from a single cup to a half carafe or a full carafe using your favorite grounds—no pods required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!