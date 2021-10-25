Add Razer’s Seiren X USB Streaming Mic to your arsenal for $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, it has sold for between $70 and $100 for most of this year at Amazon where it is now up to 40% off and at the lowest price we can find. A wonderful option for your gaming and streaming rig (among other things), this model features Razer’s usual sleek black design and is among its most popular models. Features include built-in background noise reduction, the integrated shock mount to dampen unwanted vibrations, and zero-latency monitoring “for real-time in-stream monitoring without confusing echos.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Update 10/25 @ 8:17 AM: Amazon is offering the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone for $169.10 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $199 for this mic and today’s deal is only the third time that we’ve seen it discounted. Take a closer look at this microphone in our hands-on review.

A great lower-cost alternative would be the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic. This one sells for $46 shipped at Amazon and is among the best in the price range. It doest have that signature Razer look to it, but you’ll still find a black colorway with some nice retro accents throughout and simple plug and play right out of the box.

But if you’re firmly planted in the Razer ecosystem, you’ll want to swing by our coverage of the brand’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics. The sport independent audio source control with refreshed designs, 24-bit recording, and prices starting from $100. You can learn more about the latest microphones from Razer right here.

More on the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone:

Communicate effectively with this Razer Seiren X streaming microphone. The precise pickup pattern reduces background noise to boost the clarity of your voice, and the built-in dampener keeps bad vibrations at bay during a live broadcast. The mute button of this Razer Seiren X streaming microphone is suitable for filtering sounds you don’t want your audience to hear

