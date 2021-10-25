Score a 15-day Walmart+ trial and enjoy a free $10 credit off your next purchase

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Walmart is making it easier to lock-in all of the year’s best discounts by rolling out a 15-day free trial of its Walmart+ service. Making the offer even sweeter, you’ll also score a free $9.95 credit to be used on a future online purchase, which will be emailed to you within 48-hours of signing up. Walmart+ normally fetches $12.95 per month or up $98 per, and delivers plenty of perks that are meant to take on Amazon Prime. Free shipping is just the start, as you’ll also be able to take advantage of grocery delivery, prescription savings, and the ability to save $0.05 per gallon on fuel. Head below for more.

Today’s limited-time promotion also enters at the perfect time to make sure you’re ready to go ahead Walmart’s upcoming Deals for Days event. Slated to kick off next month on November 3, having a Walmart+ membership will net you early access to all of the deals. Learn more about the upcoming sale right here.

Speaking of ways to make sure you’re prepared for all of the Black Friday action this year, joining the popular Sam’s Club membership program just got even better. Right now signing up for $45 will score you a free $45 gift card, subsidizing your entry into the big box club with cash off your first purchase in-store.

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!