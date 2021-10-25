Protect your home in minutes with SimpliSafe’s home security system at a low of $160

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SimpliSafe Shield DIY Home Security System for $159.99 shipped. Down from its $215 going rate from third-parties at Amazon, $270 list price at Best Buy, and a similar model fetching $220 at Lowe’s, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked. If you’ve avoided adding a security system to your home, it’s time to take the plunge. SimpliSafe offers 24/7 professional monitoring, has a 24-hour backup battery upon power loss, and sets up in just minutes. The system includes the alarm base station, keypad, six entry sensors, and two motion sensors. It’s also compatible with Alexa to arm or check the status with voice commands, has an interactive app, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional information.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up the SimpliSafe KeyFob. It allows you to remotely arm or disarm your new security system with just the press of a button and hangs on your keychain for easy access. At $25, it’s hard to find a better buy to expand your new system in all honesty. Plus, the ease of just pressing a button to arm or disarm is quite convenient all things considered.

Further expand your smart home with the meross garage door opener on sale for $42.50. Down 15% from its normal going rate, it’s compatible with HomeKit and more for easy voice commands. Plus, you can tie it into smart home automations to make it shut at night when you go to bed or leave the house.

More on the SimpliSafe Home Monitoring System:

Keep an eye on what matters most with this wireless SimpliSafe security system. It provides full-time professional monitoring of your home’s surroundings, and it detects intruders with advanced sensors to keep your family safe. This SimpliSafe security system continues working for 24 hours when the power fails for added protection

