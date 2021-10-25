Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers styles from $30 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

The Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale offers styles for $29.99 when you apply promo code SNEAKERS29 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Bahama II SeaCycled Sneakers that are currently marked down to $30 and originally sold for $65. These shoes are available in three color options and are a perfect transitional shoe for fall weather. The 360-degree fit adds support and the cushioned insole promotes comfort. It also has a rigid outsole that adds traction too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off clearance and 30% off orders of $100 or more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!