TP-Link’s Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 router packs 5,400MB/s speeds at new low of $155

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $154.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a going rate of $200, today’s solid $45 discount is the largest we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. Ready to deliver steady Wi-Fi 6 coverage with speeds up to 5,400Mb/s, the whole family can enjoy 4K or 8K streaming, online gaming, and a host of smart devices without compromising on coverage. The Archer AX73 employs six simultaneous streams, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA to make room for more wireless devices, but you’ll also find one USB 3.0 and four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back for some additional wired support. You can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If you can get away without these wickedly fast speeds, then you can save quite a bit by opting for something like NETGEAR’s AX1800 router for only $80. With speeds up to 1,800Mb/s, it’s still a rock-solid way to make the leap to Wi-Fi 6 without breaking the bank. And the four-stream design still offers plenty of bandwidth for your smart home devices, as well as your everyday streaming or gaming setups.

Though, anyone needing a wider area of coverage may want to check out the new Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system at low of $180. It’s not as budget-focused as the deals above, though you’re still saving quite a bit here compared to the $300 it normally goes for. And with 4,000-square feet of seamless 1,800Mb/s mesh coverage at your disposal, you can forget about dropped signals or buffering streams with this one.

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Up to 5400 Mbps WiFi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming and downloading, all at the same time. Equipped with 4T4R and HE160 technologies on the 5 GHz band to enable max 4.8 Gbps ultra-fast connections. Supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA to reduce congestion and 4X the average throughput. Enjoy stable WiFi connections, even in the kitchen and bedroom. High-Power FEM, 6× Antennas, Beamforming, and 4T4R structures combine to adapt WiFi coverage to perfectly fit your home and concentrate signal strength towards your device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!