Vitamix now offers its regularly $450 pro-grade 5200 Blender + 5-yr. warranty for $297 (Refurb.)

Vitamix is now offering its Certified Reconditioned Standard 5200 Series Blender for $296.96 shipped when you apply code VITACHAMP10 at checkout. Regularly $450 in new condition, this is up to $153 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the included 5-year warranty, this unit was refurbished directly by the folks at Vitamix. Features include ten variable speed settings for “the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups” alongside the ability to process “tough, whole-food ingredients” and to heat up the soup this winter via blade friction. The metal drive system replaces the plastic parts found on other brands to allow for a better blending experience and a “longer lifespan.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Vitamix customers. More details below.

While not quite as robust, something like the Ninja BL610 Professional 72-oz. Countertop Blender is great alternative at $90 shipped. You certainly won’t be getting the 5-year warranty, but it is a brand new model that’s more than capable of your winter meal prep and daily protein shake, among many other things.

Another way to upgrade your kitchen and living space is with Amazon’s voice command-ready Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock. Now on sale for $38 shipped, this one brings typical wall clock functionality alongside the ability to display timers and take voice commands via your other Alexa gear. You can get all of the details on today’s discount right here.

More on the Vitamix Standard 5200 Series Blender:

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The High/Low Control can be used to adjust the speed of the blades for processing tough, whole-food ingredients and fine-tuning texture. The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes. Instead of plastic components that wear quickly, Vitamix uses a metal drive system to connect the container to the motor base—allowing better blends and longer lifespan.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!