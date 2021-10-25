Eradicate clutter with two under-bed storage organizers for $8.50 Prime shipped (43% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers for $8.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal slashes 43% off and comes within a mere $0.56 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Quickly declutter your room or prepare to quickly switch out seasonal clothes with these handy under-bed storage organizers. Each unit spans 42 by 18 by 6 inches, yielding a flat and slim design that will not only fit under the bed, but also in a wide variety of other spaces. A lightweight form-factor ensures these storage solutions will be easy to move from one place to another.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in this 3-pack of Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover at $7 Prime shipped? You’ll be able to keep one by the laundry hamper so you can quickly tackle stains at the end of the day. Best of all, you’ll still have a couple of others that you can keep by the washing machine and in a backpack.

Speaking of seasonal gear, did you see that we spotted a 7.5-foot pre-lit Christmas tree for $160 shipped? It will simplify Christmas setup each and every year with 480 multi-color LED lights that are already in place. After peeking at that deal, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to find even more markdowns.

ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizer features:

Ultimate compact, space-saving solution for homes of all sizes! A large 42 x 18 x 6 “ pair of slim, flat, rectangular, breathable underbed storage bags with 1 handle and a see-through cover provides ample room storage for household items.

Reduce clutter and discreetly store items under the bed and in out-of-sight places. Underbed shoe storage open wide to store plenty of linens, clothes, and shoes and then zip shut for secure storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!