Tidy up 50 cords, hoses, and more with Amazon’s 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords at $8.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering a 50-pack of its Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords for $8.68 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $11 or so, today’s deal shaves 21% off and comes within $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Nearly all of us have some cords, hoses, and similar items lying around that can get unwieldy when they aren’t tamed. These 11-inch bungee cords are here to save the day though. For less than $9 you’ll be able to secure and tidy up 50 items. Each cord is comprised of natural rubber and polypropylene, allowing them to be stretched by up to twice their length.

While you’re at it, why not put today’s savings to work when grabbing this magnetic wristband? Thanks to an on-page 40% off coupon, you can snatch it up for $7 Prime shipped. With it you’ll be ready to keep screws and many other metal objects within reach. It’s touted as being powerful enough to hold everything from nails to screws, bits, nuts, bolts, and much more.

If you love the idea of having a tidier workshop, check out Husky’s 290-piece mechanics tool set at $149 shipped. We spotted this deal yesterday and thankfully it is still up for grabs. That’s just one of many other discounts you’ll find in our DIY and outdoor tools guide, so be sure to swing by and see what else catches your eye.

Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords features:

11 inch bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

Heavy duty ball closures allow users to secure items easily

Stretches up to 200%; 5mm width

