Amazon Echo Frames 2nd Gen with open-ear audio nears all-time low from $180 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering various models of its Echo Frames 2nd Generation Glasses priced from $179.99 shipped. You’ll find $70 in savings here and today’s deal comes within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon’s Echo Frames use open-ear audio tech which allow you to take calls, listen to music, and even more without blocking any noise around you. That makes these the perfect choice for outdoor walks or bike rides as you’ll be able to hear cars and other things around you while still enjoying your favorite tunes. Plus, they’re IPX6 splash-resistant, have 4-hours of battery life, Alexa built-in, and even give “access to Google Assistant and Siri from a compatible device.” You can learn more in our launch coverage right here. Additional details below.

If you’re not interested in smart glasses, but still want the open-ear audio tech, consider picking up AFTERSHOKZ Titanium Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones on Amazon for $80. That’s a full $100 below today’s lead deal and you’ll find that it still allows you to listen to your favorite tunes, take calls, and more without blocking any external audio, making it great for bike rides and walks.

Speaking of headphones, don’t forget that Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with MagSafe case is on sale for $220. This is its first discount that we’ve tracked and you’ll find plenty to like here. AirPods Pro deliver active noise cancellation, Hey Siri functionality, integration with Find My, and, of course, MagSafe support.

More on the Echo Frames:

Hands-Free with Alexa – Make calls, listen to podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home.

Open-ear audio – Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. Plus, they can adjust volume based on the noise level of your environment.

VIP Filter – Customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone that matter most to you.

All-day wear – Echo Frames are lightweight, IPX4 splash-resistant for water and sweat, with versatile style.

