Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse falls to new low starting at $134, more from $30

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $135.98 shipped. Also available in a white colorway for $134.42. Down from $150 in either case, you’re looking at a pair of all-time lows that are $4 under previous discounts to deliver rare offers on the recent releases. As one of the lightest gaming mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at a pretty astonishing 63 grams. Its Esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4GHz USB receiver. Gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option, and we noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the flagship status of the PRO X Superlight mouse above, we’re also tracking an all-time low on the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Wired Gaming Mouse. Dropping down to $29.99 at Amazon, you’re looking at a 25% discount alongside a match of the best price yet. This wired gaming mouse features a sleek design available in four different colorways that pairs with integrated RGB lighting to match the rest of your battlestation. It touts an 8,000DPI sensor as well as two programmable buttons for tailoring the mouse to your setup. Learn more in our launch coverage.

While you’ll currently find a rundown of all the other best gear for your battlestation in our PC gaming guide, there’s one offer right now worth highlighting amongst the rest. Right now, the upgraded ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 25-inch gaming monitor is down to a new all-time low at $150 off.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

