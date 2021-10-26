Charge all your devices in style with this 5-in-1 MagSafe dock, now $55 (Reg. $79)

From phones to wireless earbuds, we all have multiple devices to charge every night. The 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station restores some order to your nightstand, with room for four devices. It also doubles as a lamp. You can get it today for just $54.95 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In theory, wireless charging should reduce the amount of clutter on your nightstand or desk. But individual chargers actually take up a ridiculous amount of room — and you still get a tangle of cables snaking towards the nearest power outlet.

The 5-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station is perhaps the most stylish way to overcome this issue. In one compact design, you have all the charging spots you could possibly want.

The main feature of the Charging Station is a metallic alloy crossbar, which supports charging pads for your iPhone and Apple Watch. Both devices are secured at an angle where you can view and tap the screen easily.

The white base mimics Apple design, and it contains another wireless charging pad. You can place your AirPods or some other device here. At the back, a USB port provides wired power for yet another device.

The whole thing is very clean and elegant, and MagSafe alignment ensures your devices always charge properly. And remember, it also works as a night lamp, with three adjustable brightness settings.

Order today for just $54.95 to get this beautiful accessory at 31% off MSRP, or pick up two for $104.99 (Reg. $159).

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!