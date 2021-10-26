Grab 2-years of Dwell magazine down at just $9 shipped right now ($40+ value), more

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering a fantastic deal on Dwell magazine subscriptions, alongside a few other notables. These mid-week sales tend to offer up particularly deep price drops on a few select titles, and this week is certainly no exception. Shipping is free across the board, there is no sales tax to worry about here, and DiscountMags will never automatically renew your subscriptions on you, like Amazon does. Head below for a closer look.

The real standout here is the Dwell magazine subscription. You can now score 2-years for $8.99 with free shipping every month. That’s $4.50 per year and among the lowest prices we have tracked in 2021. Amazon currently charges $20 per year, making today’s DiscountMags price the lowest we can find.

With a focus on modern styles, Dwell magazine is an “interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles.” It covers everything from “how to create a Southwest-inspired theme” to how to style a coffee table, alongside loads of vibrant, full-color photography for your viewing pleasure.

You can browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week right here for rock-bottom offers on Popular Mechanics, TV Guide, and more.

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies and dive into our October Reading List while you’re at it.

More on Dwell magazine:

Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!