Etekcity 4-pack of Smart LED Dimmable Bulbs now down at $31 (Reg. $44) + more from $12

Today only, Woot is offering up to 30% off Etekcity smart home gear. One standout is the 4-pack of Etekcity Smart LED Dimmable Light Bulbs for $30.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $44 at Amazon, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. These no hub-required bulbs are an easy addition to your smart home with Alexa and Google Assistant support for both smartphone and voice command control. They are A19 E26 soft white dimmable LED bulbs with support for scheduling and timers to save on energy bills and to automatically illuminate your desired spaces. Head below for more Etekcity smart home gear deals.

A more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal is the 4-pack of Sengled Alexa Light Bulbs. These smart bulbs go for $24 Prime shipped and include much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal. With no hub-required here, they will integrate in to your current setup just as easily as well.

Be sure yo browse through he rest of today’s Etekcity smart home gear Woot sale for offers on smart plugs, outdoor outlets, dimmer switches and more. The deals start from $12 Prime shipped and you can browse through everything right here.

And here are a few notable Etekcity smart home gear deals via Amazon:

More on the Etekcity Smart LED Dimmable Light Bulbs:

This smart bulb installs as easily as a standard light bulb, no hub required, and connects to your home WiFi in no time through the free VeSync app. VeSync also lets you manage your lights with your cellphone or tablet, including adjusting brightness, turn on/off and setting schedules and scenes.

