EVGA’s X20 triple-sensor gaming mouse is one of a kind at low of $60 (Save 20%), more from $25

Amazon is offering EVGA’s X20 Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of $75, marking a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked only a few times before. Arriving as one of the latest from the gaming brand, EVGA’s X20 mouse boasts a unique triple-sensor design, 3-zone RGB backlighting, and three connection modes including USB, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. You’ll also find on-the-fly DPI customization here and five onboard memory profiles so you can enjoy a variety of games without having to constantly retune your preferred settings. We take an in-depth look at all this and more in our launch coverage, so take a look there, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Other notable EVGA deals:

Moving from some of the latest to one of the lightest mouses on the market, we’re also tracking some great savings on Logitech’s G PRO X Superlight wireless gaming mouse down to an all-time low $134 shipped. Sporting that iconic 25.6K DPI HERO sensor, the G PRO X is ready for lightning-quick gameplay with a featherweight design that weighs in at just 63-grams.

More on the EVGA X20 Mouse:

Triple Sensor 3-Dimension Array Tech

Quick Responding Mechanism

On the fly DPI Settings + 5 Onboard Profiles

Ergomic Design with Sniper Button

3 Modes of connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / USB wired

