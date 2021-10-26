Fujifilm’s retro-inspired Instax Mini 40 sees new all-time low at $90 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera for $89.95 shipped. This marks only the third major discount that we’ve tracked, falling from the $100 list price to set a new all-time low. Sporting a vintage physique, Fujifilm is bringing a touch of 70s flair to this iconic instant camera. Ready for photographers of any skill level, the Instax Mini 40 features automatic exposure to keep your photos properly lit and developed every time. And with the one-touch selfie mode, you can create all kinds of memories with a built-in selfie mirror as well. We dive in deep about these and other features in our launch coverage, so head on over there before heading below to keep reading.

Despite its unique silhouette, the Instax Mini 40 works with the traditional Instax Mini film. So to get shooting as soon as possible, I’d recommend throwing in one or two of these double packs for $13. Each one comes with 20 film sheets, which is plenty to give this camera a few test runs before calling up some friends to model for you.

Though, if you’re interested in any kind of professional photography, you might be interested to learn that Adorama is offering Sony’s Alpha a6600 Mirrorless Camera for $400 off. Boasting a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor, Sony’s Alpha camera is a strong choice for photography and videography, capable of filming 4K video even in low light conditions.

More on the Instax Mini 40:

Make a statement with your style with the INSTAX MINI 40 instant camera. The INSTAX MINI 40 is pumped with attitude for today’s new generation of image makers and shot takers. Combining “fast to action” features with classic design cues and the use of INSTAX MINI instant film, it’ll keep you one shot ahead of the rest. The INSTAX MINI 40 is ready to hit the streets running thanks to its built-in selfie mode. Pull out the lens for an extra click, line yourself up in the mirror and capture your style in a one-of-a-kind selfie. With the power of automatic exposure, the camera automatically calculates the brightness of the environment you’re in, so what you see is what you get, every shot, every time. All this packaged up in a timeless and epic silhouette.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!