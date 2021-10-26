Keep your car free of debris with a dedicated trash can at $6.50 (New low, 51% off)

HOTOR (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Trash Can for $6.29 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having launched for $13 earlier this month, today’s deal shaves 51% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This car trash can features a large opening that makes it easy to stuff garbage inside. It boasts a 2-gallon capacity that works in tandem with a waterproof lining that will prevent accidental leaks from happening. A mesh pocket can also be found along the front, providing a bit of storage for an umbrella, car wipes, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans roughly 7.9 by 5.9 by 9.9 inches.

Put the front pocket to use when you slide a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes to it at $4 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, you’ll get a total of 30 wipes that make it a cinch to keep your car looking its best. Since each wipe is pre-moistened, it will only take a matter of seconds to clean things up and have your vehicle looking as good as new.

While you’re at it, why not tidy up your refrigerator as well? It won’t be difficult to achieve with this 4-pack of organizer bins at $10 Prime shipped. We spotted this deal a little while ago and it’s a match for the best price we’ve tracked. You can find a variety of other markdowns in our home goods guide.

HOTOR Car Trash Can features:

HOTOR trash can for car is designed with a large opening, which considerably facilitates trash throwing or car stuff picking. The HOTOR car trash can is equipped with two snaps on each side, so you can fix the trash bag effortlessly and easily deal with the issues of trash storage. This practical car essential always offers you a comfortable drive wherever you go.

