Score Ninja’s regularly $220+ Indoor 5-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer for the winter at $110 shipped

The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill with Air Fryer (AG302) for $109.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. This model currently fetches up to $220 via third-party sellers at Amazon in new condition. Over at Walmart, a new condition model will run about the same with refurbished listings sitting at around $165. Needless to say, today’s deal is easily the lowest price we can find. A great way to bring the grill indoors this winter, this thing will sear your steaks and cook the burgers with minimal smoke, all while you’re protected from the elements. However, it can also air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate with a 5-piece set of included stainless steel kebab skewers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart and ships with a 2-year warranty (more details on eBay’s refurbished program here). Additional details can be found below.

But if it’s just an indoor grill to get you out of the cold for next eight months or so, save some cash and consider the PowerXL Premium Indoor Electric Grill. This one sells for well under today’s lead deal at $60 in new condition. It’s not quite as powerful, nor does it look as impressive or house a built-in air fryer, but it will cook the burgers to perfection much the same otherwise.

And while you’re outfitting the kitchen with some new toys, don’t forget about your furry little friends. Amazon launched a wide-ranging pet food, treat, and supply sale today with deals starting from just $4.50 Prime shipped and with up to 40% in savings. Cat and dog treats are on tap here alongside dry food, beds, and toys.

More on the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill:

Meet the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With unique Cyclonic Grilling Technology, 500F rapid cyclonic air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate gives you delicious char-grilled marks and flavor without the smoke. It’s also an air fry crisper, allowing you to enjoy guilt-free fried food.

