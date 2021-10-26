Razer’s Kiyo Pro with uncompressed 1080p60 footage upgrades your stream at low of $130

Amazon is offering the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam for $129.99 shipped. Down from $200, you’d pay $150 at Best Buy right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low by $20. You’ll find that the Kiyo Pro features a f/2.8 lens that has an ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology. This allows it to adapt to any lighting condition and delivers uncompressed 1080p60 footage to your computer over a single USB cable. Need HDR? Well, that’s captured at 30FPS but works just the same. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Razer namesake and 1080p60 feature, this 1080p30 webcam is available for $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

However, those looking for a name-brand will want to consider the Microsoft Modern Webcam. Featuring 1080p capture and compatibility with Microsoft Teams, this webcam also uses a USB cable to connect to your computer for easy setup. It’s on sale for $42 right now, which is down from its normal going rate of up to $70, marking a new all-time low.

More on the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam:

The webcam is driven by a larger Type 1,2.8 ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology that adapts to any lighting condition, ensuring picture-perfect clarity for any setup. With the highest fidelity that comes with uncompressed Full HD 1080p 60FPS video, your stream will be more engaging and natural to watch with smooth, lifelike quality. Make your stream pop with a full spectrum of vibrant colors by activating HDR at 30FPS, which ramps up your video’s dynamic range while correcting over and underexposed areas

