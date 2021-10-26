Take charge of a messy refrigerator with four organizer bins at $10 Prime shipped (37% off)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $16, today’s deal shaves 37% off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’d love an easy way to tidy up a refrigerator, freezer, pantry, and much more, these handy organizers are here to save the day. Each unit spans roughly 14.5 by 8.5 by 3.8 inches and is made of food-safe and shatter-resistant plastic. These are touted as being an ideal size for storing “fruits, vegetables, yogurt, canned goods, food packets, cheese, meat,” and the list goes on.

Put today’s savings to work when you also grab this instant read meat thermometer at $8 Prime shipped. It’ll make it much easier to cook your meals to perfection with the ability to deliver “precise temperature readings within 3 seconds.” You’ll also benefit from a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy level that comes within 0.9 degrees.

And if you’re on the hunt for other ways to tidy up the house, you may want to also consider grabbing a couple of under-bed storage organizers for $8.50 Prime shipped. This offer slashes 43% off, making now a superb time to strike. After that, be sure to look over the latest deals in our home goods guide.

Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins features:

Keep your refrigerator, freezer, pantry or countertops neatly organized with these fridge organizer storage bins

Ideal sized to fit fruits, vegetables yogurts, canned goods, food packets, cheese, meat, also good for storing dry goods in the pantry

Practical Stackable design to help maximize your space. Stack or use them side by side to keep items organized and easy to find. Each bin measures Approx. 14.5” L × 8.5” W × 3.8” H

Made of durable high quality 100% food safe BPA free shatter-resistant plastic

