Timbuk2’s new Alter Eco collection made of 100% recycled materials: MacBook bags, more

Timbuk2 has a new collection made from 100% recycled material with four bags styles to choose from. This new “Alter Eco” collection gives a second chance to pre-consumer and post-consumer materials. Making use of plastic waste chips and water bottles, Timbuk2 has made a durable material for everyday carry. This collection has messenger bag styles, three backpacks to choose from, and more. Prices start at just $29 with free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Timbuk2 Alter Eco collection.

ECO Messenger Bag

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Classic Messenger Bag. Available in four sizes starting at $79, this bag is perfect for work, traveling, or school alike. The convenient crossbody strap is padded for extra comfort while commuting. The messenger bag has been around for over 30 years and is a Timbuk2 best-selling style. With over 900 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars and is available in 11 color options.

ECO Commuter Bags

Another eco-friendly option from the Timbuk2 collection is the Authority Deluxe Laptop Backpack. This style lets you bring your laptop in style, with organizational pockets and a 17-inch padded laptop sleeve. The padded straps and the material inside are easy to clean with a simple wipe down. It’s priced at $139 and is available in four color options.

ECO Wanderer Bags

The Tuck Laptop Backpack is another standout from this line with a style fitting for anyone. This backpack was made for commuting with ample capacity to fit all of your gear. This is a fantastic option for weekend outings, hiking, and much more. The roll-top also secures all of your items. It has a space dedicated for your 15-inch MacBook and the entire backpack is water-resistant. It’s priced at $79 and available in three color options.

