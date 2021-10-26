Clean up that mess of cords with 50 reusable cable ties at $5 Prime shipped (Up to 29% off)

Vila Creative Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 50-pack of its Reusable Cable Ties for $4.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, these have sold for between $6 and $7 since May, leaving you with up to 29% off. It also happens to be a match of the second-best price we have tracked. Chances are high that you’ve got some cords around the house that could stand to be tidied up. With fifty cable ties at your side, you’ll have everything needed to make the wires in your home look better than ever. Each tie in this package is ready to tame multiple cords at once and can be reused whenever the need strikes.

If traditional zip ties will work instead, you can double your quantity with this 100-pack at $5 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you will forfeit the ability to reuse later on down the road, which could be balanced out by the added value of 50 additional ties. No matter which route you take, you’ll be well on your way to a tidier setup.

While you’re at it, why not pave the way for a cleaner vehicle with this car trash can at $6.50 Prime shipped? This offering debuted earlier this month for $13 and today’s offer cuts that price by more than half. After considering it, take a moment to swing by our home goods guide to see what else we have spotted lately.

VILA Reusable Cable Ties features:

Most electronics have some type of power cord and many have additional cables; the collection of cables and cords can become an unattractive and unmanageable clutter. The practical nylon zip ties keep wires organized and neat. Use them to tie up printer cables, mouse cords, speaker wires and much more.

More than just amazing organizing straps for computer and TV cables, there are a variety of other scenarios the Vila Nylon self-locking cable ties are useful for. A convenient tool for your home, office, workshop or garage, these flexible nylon cable ties can be used to organize extension cords, loose tools and even to tie up training plants.

