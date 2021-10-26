Give HomePod a resting place while Wali Outlet Shelves are priced from $3.50 each (50% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves for $6.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $6 off coupon has been clipped. Individual Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves are $4 Prime shipped after you redeem the on-page 50% off coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer slashes 50% off and matches the lowest price we have tracked. Untamed wires can make a slick space look cluttered really quickly. With this wall mount you’ll be able to keep exposed cables to a minimum and benefit from keeping your desk or counter clear of an Echo, HomePod mini, Sonos One, and many other devices. It is capable of upholding devices that weigh up to 10 pounds and it boasts a sleek appearance that is bound to blend well in just about any space.

If you aren’t convinced that you want a shell and would settle for some extra outlets instead, GE’s wall tap is under $4 Prime shipped. This way you can turn one outlet into three, which can come in handy if your smart speaker has stolen a vital power source. This will not only make up for the lost power source from your smart speaker, but add two more on top of that.

Once finished here, you may also want to have a look at our fresh roundup of humidifier discounts from $25. Leading the pack is a LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Humidifier at $43. After you’ve checked those out, don’t forget to see all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide.

Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelf features:

Ergonomic Design: to create a 4. 5″ width and 5. 5″ depth extra shelf using the existing outlet and free up floor and countertop space, supporting a maximum weight up to 10lbs (4. 5kg).

Features: Built-in cable management with cord storage area lets you neatly coil and hide cables away. Horizontal raised grooves hold devices in place. Detachable bottom hooks hold keys, tags, necklace, lanyard and other lightweight items.

Practical Elegance: Sleek modern design compliments any room and wall. Ideal for cell phones, Google Home Mini, Dot, Sonos One, power tools, toothbrush, and keys.

