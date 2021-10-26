Waterdrop’s G2 Under-Sink Home Water Filtration System matching Amazon low at $255

Waterdrop Direct (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Waterdrop G2 Tankless Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System for $254.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $45 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It goes for $300 at Walmart, for comparison. Waterdrop G2 Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System installs in “less than 30-minutes” with a tankless design that “ensures the safety of your family’s drinking water.” A series filtration stages removes sediment, rust, large particles, colloids, chlorine, fluoride, scale,TDS and heavy metals for your drinking water with a fast water flow rate of up to 400 GPD. Waterdrop also says it only rakes about 30 seconds to charge the filters. More details below.

Despited the relatively simple installation, if that’s still not working for you, consider the Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System. It sells for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon and mounts directly on to your faucet for filtered water on-demand. It might be as elegant a setup once installed, but it will save you a small fortune over today’s Waterdrop offer.

If you would prefer to go the sparkling water route, you’ll definitely want to dive into our latest review of the SodaStream Terra. This is the latest iteration of the brand’s soda makers, allowing folks to create their own bubbly beverages at home without all of the waste and expensive monthly bills. We said “if you or your family go through multiple cases of seltzer a week as mine does, then you might want to consider making some of your own at home.” Browse through the entire review right here.

More on the Waterdrop G2 Under-Sink Water Filtration System:

Waterdrop G2 Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System. The compact filters offer excellent performance, and due to the composite filters and formula, you won’t have to replace the filters in six months, as you would with other RO systems. The innovative tankless design saves space and ensures faster water flow and purer water. Due to the filters’ twist-and-pull design, you can replace them in 3 seconds. The installation of the Waterdrop G2 RO System takes less than 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!