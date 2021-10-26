Yamaha’s 36-inch Sound Bar + wireless sub upgrades movie night for $240 (Reg. $350)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha 36-inch 2.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Amazon where it has never solid for under $299, today’s deal is as much as $110 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside support for DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound, it also features built-in voice command functionality (Amazon Alexa) for taking control of smart home gear, setting alarms, and more. The 16-inch wireless subwoofer is joined by 4K Ultra HD pass-through, direct access to Spotify Connect via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as HDMI and optical I/O for sliding it right into your current setup. Rated 4+ stars at Crutchfield. Ships with an extended 2-year warranty and you’ll find more details below.

For something even more affordable to upgrade your home theater rig, take a look at the 2021 model Samsung 2.1-ch. Sound Bar with Dolby Audio for $148 shipped. This one will also provide the versatile wireless subwoofer experience (you can essentially just drop the thing anywhere in the room), just don’t expect it to be quite as powerful overall and you won’t get the built-in Alexa voice command support here.

Over in our home theater guide, you’ll find the latest roundup of Samsung and Sony gear with up to $150 in savings. There’s a range of sound bar options on sale there starting from $148 with simple Prime shipping across a number of Samsung and Sony models. If you’re looking for a slightly more high-end solution than today’s lead deal, these are some of your best bets right now, especially considering the deep discounts.

More on the Yamaha 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

