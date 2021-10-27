Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, The Great Photo App, ICEY, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s first notable price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 7 as well as this ongoing deal on Apple’s new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, then check out all of today’s best software offers. Highlights include titles like Juicy Realm, The Great Photo App, Rebel Inc., ICEY, Severed, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Wallax – Wallpaper Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Photo Image Editor Pixelstyle: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Deathloop from $39.50, MLB The Show 21 from $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Grim Quest – Old School RPG: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templates for Pages – DesiGN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pinnacle Climb Log: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Canterville Ghost: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Professional: $12 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!