Dick’s Sporting Goods Pre-Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Pre-Holiday Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour, New Balance, Callaway, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you’re looking for a great holiday gift, the men’s Nike Dri-FIT Victory Polo Shirt is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down from $29 and originally sold for $55. You can choose from an array of fun color options as well as patterns. This is a style that can be worn year-round with jeans, shorts, or khaki pants. Plus, it can easily be layered too. The material is highly-breathable, sweat-wicking, and infused with stretch for added mobility. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

You will also want to check out the new Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off markdowns for fall.

