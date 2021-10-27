ESR HaloLock Dual MagSafe Wireless Charging Dock now $12 (Reg. $20), more from $9.50

YBintech US (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code OR7NARYJ at checkout to redeem the special price. This one started life closer to $30 and is now regularly listed at around $20 with an additional 40% in savings via today’s promotion code. Alongside the included 18W fast charging wall adapter, you’re looking at a pair of wireless charging pads with support for up to 10W of output power. One side of the dual charging pad features ESR’s HaloLock magnetic tech to work with MagSafe-ready iPhones while the other is your standard Qi-style pad for AirPods and more. That’s on top of a “suite of advanced safety features protect against overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting, keeping you and your device safe.” Head below for more deals and you can get a better idea of ESR HaloLock tech in our hands-on review.

YBintech US via Amazon is also offering a solid offer on the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad at $9.59 Prime shipped using the code found above. While this is slightly above our previous mention, it is regularly $16, makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal, and is within around $2 of the lowest we have tracked.

But if your an iPhone 12 or 13 user, you’ll definitely want to browse through our 2021 MagSafe accessory roundup before you start dropping any cash down. This is a great way to get a bird’s eye view of all the best options out there so you can find something that will fit your needs best. You’ll see everything from car chargers to dock setups across a broad range of price points featuring brands like Spigen, Belkin, ESR, Anker, mophie and more.

More on the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station:

CHARGE 2 DEVICES AT ONCE – Combines a HaloLock magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 and a standard wireless charger for AirPods, the iPhone 11, and other phones.

FASTER & EASIER CHARGING – The HaloLock magnetic ring on the magnetic charging pad keeps your iPhone 12 perfectly aligned with the charging coil for faster and hassle-free charging.

FAST WIRELESS CHARGING – Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12 and up to 10W wireless charging for other Qi-enabled devices. Comes with an 18W fast charging adapter and cable.

