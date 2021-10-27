eufy’s Solo IndoorCam P24 sports 2K recording and pan/tilt function, now $74 for two

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker via Newegg is offering a 2-pack of eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 2K Pan and Tilt Cameras for $73.99 shipped with the code 93XSB42 at checkout. Down from its $96 list price at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $0.01 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Ready to secure your home around the holidays, these cameras feature 2K image quality so you know exactly what’s going on inside. You can connect this camera to HomeKit (at 1080p), Assistant, or even Alexa for a well rounded smart home experience. Plus, with a 360-degree pan and 96-degree tilt, a single camera can give you a full view of any room with ease. Head below for more.

Do you need to keep an eye on things while also maintaining a tighter budget? If so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, though no pan and tilt function is found here. Others who don’t need HomeKit Secure Video could, instead, opt for the Wyze Cam V3 at $36, netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Don’t forget that Amazon is taking up to 33% off Blink home security systems with prices from $25. Regardless of which model you opt for, you’ll find great deals all around with some of the largest discounts that we’ve tracked all year.

More on the eufy Solo IndoorCam P24:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

