Harman’s refined fabric Go + Play Bluetooth speaker is yours for $160 (Reg. up to $450)

Harman Kardon is now offering its Go + Play portable Bluetooth speaker at $159.99 shipped in black. This one still fetches up to $450 at HK for up to $290 in savings and is currently available on Amazon for around $189. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and within $5 of our previous mention. This Go + Play deal is a perfect chance to score a high-end $400+ Bluetooth speaker in a far more digestible price range. It stands out from the competition with a refined fabric-wrapped housing that is as ideal for your house parties and casual gatherings as it is your lawyer’s office, or something of that nature. According to HK, it provides “room-filling sound” for up to 8 hours at a time alongside the ability to juice up your smartphones and conduct conference calls. It can also connect to as many as three smart devices simultaneously and sports a pair of built-in woofers. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

But if the high-end internals and fancy design aren’t getting you excited here, just grab a trustworthy Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $28 shipped and call it a day. Not only are you saving a fortune here, but this is also among the more popular models out there and is available in three colorways.

Speaking of Bluetooth speakers, we just got our first look at the latest from Bose yesterday. The iconic audio brand makes some of the best options out there and it just unveiled the new SoundLink Flex Speaker. Featuring IP67 protections, a floating design, and auto-adjusting EQ, you can read all about the latest from Bose in our launch coverage right here.

More on the Harman Kardon Go + Play speaker:

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound. Connect up to 3 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB. Harman noise and echo cancelling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls. Harman Kardon’s iconic design meets superior function in this high-performance, full-featured, portable Bluetooth speaker: the Harman Kardon Go + Play.

