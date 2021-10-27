This large, collapsible car trunk organizer just fell to a new low of $19 Prime shipped (25% off)

SmarterLife Products (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Higher Gear Car Trunk Organizer for $18.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $25, today’s deal shaves 24% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. I don’t know about you, but having loose items roll around in the back of my car is incredibly distracting. Thankfully, this organizer will quickly remedy that while also giving your vehicle a more tidy appearance overall. I’ve been using a similar organizer in my vehicle for several months now and absolutely love how much it has both reduced noise and kept items from scattering throughout my trunk.

While you’re at it, why not slide a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes into your new trunk organizer for just $4 Prime shipped? These will make it a cinch to quickly get your vehicles interior looking as good as new. A total of 30 wipes are included, ensuring you are able to do this once a week for well over six months.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can also snag a dedicated trash can for your car at $6.50 Prime shipped. We spotted this offer yesterday and a value-packed option that significantly undercuts the competition. For more deals like this, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to see what else has turned up lately.

Higher Gear Car Trunk Organizer features:

Large sized car organizer with detachable lid for SUV, auto, minivan and truck – Use as a car tote basket by placing in shopping cart to transport grocery bags to the kitchen – Organize the junk drawer, cleaning supplies, maps, tools, auto supplies and emergency accessories.

Made of heavy duty 600D polyester – Quality construction fortified with rugged stitching – Reinforced padded handles for carrying ease – Folding flat reinforced hard bottom supports even the heaviest cargo. No slip rubber feet prevent sliding when on the move.

