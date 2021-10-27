Outdoor Research takes up to 70% off down jackets, flannels, fleece hoodies, more from $10

The Outdoor Research Clearance Event takes up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score great prices on down jackets, rain styles, fleece hoodies, flannels, hats and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Refuge Air Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $229. This jacket features lightweight down material to add warmth and it’s highly breathable, which means you can stay comfortable during your winter sporting activities. The exterior has waterproof material as well as three zippered pockets to store your essentials. You can choose from two color options as well as find it in a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Outdoor Research or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

