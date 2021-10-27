Pyle’s 90W Bluetooth audio amplifier upgrades your at-home speaker setup at low of $28

Amazon is offering the Pyle Bluetooth 90W Dual Channel Home Audio Amplifier for $28.44 shipped. Normally $40 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have speakers that require external power, this amplifier is designed to do just that. With up to 90W of power for two channels, it’s made to work with both 4 and 8 Ohm impedance speakers. You’ll find Bluetooth 3.5mm, RCA, and 1/4-inch audio inputs here that allow you to easily switch between where your music is coming from. Plus, there’s a 2-channel EQ allowing you to tune the bass and treble of your speakers. Head below for more.

If you’re just in the market for a set of budget-focused speakers, and an amplifier is a bit too complicated for your setup, we’ve got you covered. This set of speakers is a great alternative at just $25 on Amazon.

For on-the-go audio, consider Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, which are on sale for $141 at Amazon. That’s down from its $200 normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to upgrade your setup with Spatial Audio, active noise cancellation, and more, you’ll find the Galaxy Buds Pro a great addition to any Android smartphone kit.

More on the Pyle Bluetooth Home Audio Amplifier:

90 Watt power: the Pyle dual channel audio amplifier gives your entertainment or PA system a boost, offers low distortion w/ acoustically accurate audio reproduction. Supports speakers w/ 4-8 Ohm Impedance allows you to enjoy high-quality audio

Bluetooth connectivity: The small professional integrated indoor stereo receiver is equipped with Bluetooth wireless music streaming. Works with today’s latest devices including smartphones, tablets, Laptops, Computers w/ hassle-free receiver pairing

Input selector: it features Bluetooth and aux/MP3 switch button which allows you to select which input you are going to use. Push the button All the way down to use your Bluetooth enabled devices and release the button to use aux/MP3 devices

