Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K delivers AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision HDR, more at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 for $39.99 shipped. Having just launched at the end of September with a $50 price tag, you’re now looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second notable discount. This also arrives at an Amazon all-time low, too. Serving as the latest from Roku, its new updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

While not quite as ready to serve as an upgrade to the full home theater, the Roku Express HD is a more affordable way to get in on the streaming service support found on the lead deal. This one clocks in at $30, stepping down the price tag and the resolution to 1080p, this one also trades in the stick design for more of a dedicated set top box form-factor that can be placed throughout the center console.

Though if you’d just prefer to upgrade the whole home theater in one go, the TCL 55-inch 2021 6-Series Mini-LED TV has arrived at a new all-time low of$699. Equipped with a QLED panel and 240 localized dimming zones, the $251 in savings go a long way to elevate your space. There’s also up to $500 off other TCL TVs, too.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 features:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. The redesigned long-range Wi-Fi® receiver is super-charged with up to 2x the speed—exactly what you need for smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup. It’s perfect for wall-mounted TVs and keeping wires out of sight.

