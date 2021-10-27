Tommy Hilfiger up to 30% off via Amazon: Sweaters, wallets, hats, masks, more from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a series of notable sale events on Tommy Hilfiger gear with up to 30% off apparel, accessories, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals starts from $9.50 and include everything from holiday-worthy sweaters and button-ups to puffer jackets, golf shirts, sweats, and more. However, you’ll also see a collection of accessories like wallets, hats, belts, and even mask packs as well. Head below for a closer look at today’s Amazon Tommy Hilfiger offers and to our fashion deal hub for even more.
Tommy Hilfiger Amazon apparel deals:
- Men’s Cotton V Neck Sweater $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Zip Front Polar Fleece Jacket $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Hooded Puffer Jacket $56 (Reg. $80)
- Long Sleeve Solid Oxford Button Down $35 (Reg. $45+)
- Women’s Mid Length Chevron Down Jacket $70 (Reg. $85+)
- Men’s Jogger Sweatpants $35.50 (Reg. $50)
- Plus up to 30% off Adaptive Apparel…
- And even more…
Tommy Hilfiger Amazon accessory deals:
- Leather Wallet Slim Bifold $15 (Reg. $20)
- Reusable 3-Pack Face Masks $13 (Reg. $19)
- Men’s Logo Dad Baseball Cap $14 (Reg. $20)
- Women’s Jaden Backpack $46.50 (Reg. $69+)
- Men’s Yellow Tommy Baseball Cap $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- And even more accessories from $9.50…
More on the Tommy Men’s Cotton V Neck Sweater:
- 100% Cotton
- Imported
- Pull On closure
- Machine Wash
- Tommy Hilfiger V neck sweater for men with a solid design.
- Sweater for men featuring a V neck design.
- Men’s sweaters with long sleeves
