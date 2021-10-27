WD’s 12TB desktop HDD expands your at-home storage setup for $190 (2021 low)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the WD 12TB Elements USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $189.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $310 at B&H, you’d pay $246 at Amazon for this same drive with today’s deal marking a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Designed to store up to 12TB of videos, photos, documents, and Time Machine backups offline and ready for access at any time. Shipping pre-formatted for Windows machines, a few button clicks will make it simple to use this drive on a Mac. Plus, you can easily shuck this drive and it’ll slide nicely into any home server storage setup. Head below for more.

If 12TB of storage is overkill in your setup, or you’re just on a tighter budget, then save $100 by opting for this 4TB portable drive from Seagate. It’s also USB 3.0, but doesn’t require external power to function, making it far easier to travel with. Plus, 4TB is plenty of space for on-the-go storage. It’s just $90 on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a solid portable storage setup, this is a great option.

If you’re not sure how to best use 10TB of storage, running your own home media server is a good idea. I have a 40TB server at home powered by Unraid and went in-depth to compare various storage server operating systems with each other. Blair, on the other hand, uses an 80TB home server, which you’ll definitely want to check out.

More on the WD 12TB Elements HDD:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 12TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 12TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0. It is powered using an 100-240 VAC power adapter, is formatted NTFS for Windows, and includes a USB cable.

