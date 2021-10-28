Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: FTL, Kingdom Rush, Pascal’s Wager, Iron Marines, more

It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw Apple Pencil 2 fall to its second-best price yet, alongside deals on elago’s all-new silicone AirPods 3 cases, and our ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 price drops. But for now it’s all about the apps and today’s collection is a notable one. We are starting to see many of the best titles go on sale for Halloween including FTL: Faster Than Light, Kingdom Rush games, Pascal’s Wager, Iron Marines, Traffix: City Rush, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Wallax – Wallpaper Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Photo Image Editor Pixelstyle: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on FTL Faster Than Light:

In FTL you experience the atmosphere of running a spaceship trying to save the galaxy. It’s a dangerous mission, with every encounter presenting a unique challenge with multiple solutions. What will you do if a heavy missile barrage shuts down your shields? Reroute all power to the engines in an attempt to escape, power up additional weapons to blow your enemy out of the sky, or take the fight to them with a boarding party? This “spaceship simulation roguelike-like” allows you to take your ship and crew on an adventure through a randomly generated galaxy filled with glory and bitter defeat.

