Score 33% off CRAFTSMAN’s 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set at $40 shipped (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set (CMMT12018) for $39.98 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. With a typical price of $60, today’s deal shaves $20 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Snatching up this CRAFTSMAN tool kit will add 40 pieces of helpful gear to your garage or workshop. With it you’ll be ready to tackle a wide variety of projects going forward with both SAE and metric sockets at your disposal. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. This makes it a cinch to not only keep your space tidy, but also reduces the time you’ll spend hunting for whatever tool you need next.

For those of you with a lacking collection of screwdriver bits, perhaps your money would be put to better use with this 101-piece security set at $13 Prime shipped. It’s full of common bit types in addition to security tips ranging from Pozi to Tri-Wing, and much more. Each bit is crafted from high-strength chrome vanadium steel so each can “withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs.”

Once finished here, be sure to peruse all of the discounted markdowns in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you will find Makita’s durable Impact-X 100-piece Driver Bit Set at under $20. Considering that it tends to fetch $30 or more, this offer shaves at least 33% off and makes this a solid time to strike.

CRAFTSMAN 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Socket sets have full polish chrome finish

12 point box end with fastener come with socket set metric and standard

72-Tooth Ratcheting Box End with the sockets set

Large Markings

Durable Blow Molded Case

