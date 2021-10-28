Cuisinart gear up 76% off: Waffle makers, cast iron, mixers, utensils, and more from $17

Today only, Woot is offering up to 76% off a range of Cuisinart kitchenware, accessories and more with deals from $17. One standout is the Cuisinart WAF-F30 Round Flip Belgian Waffle Maker for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $70 and currently listed at $60 via Amazon, this is at least 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also sells for $60 over at Target. This Belgian waffle maker features a 180-degree rotation mechanism to ensure an even cook alongside nonstick plates so your waffle slides right out. From there you’ll find, five shade settings for the ideal cook and a brushed stainless steel housing that “wipes clean in seconds.” Rated 4+ stars at Target. More deals and details below.

While you won’t get the rotating design here, you can save significantly with the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker. This popular option comes in at under $18 Prime shipped on Amazon and will crank out the waffles on Saturday morning much the same as today’s lead deal, for about half the price.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Cuisinart kitchenware sale for additional deals starting from $17. You’ll find everything from cast iron cooking pots to kettles, air fryers, mixers, and much more right here.

Our home goods guide is heating up with kitchen and cooking deals today including Amazon’s $80 price drop on Ninja’s Foodi 6.5-qt. Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo at $119 shipped.

More on the Cuisinart Round Flip Belgian Waffle Maker:

Fast, flavorful and fluffy—every Belgian waffle baked in Cuisinart’s Flip Belgian Waffle Maker is cooked to perfection in minutes. Designed with a rotary feature that flips 180° to evenly cook waffles inside and out, this kitchen essential bakes according to preference with a turn of the dial, from light to dark. Nonstick plates easily release a flawlessly formed Belgian waffle with deep pockets perfect for filling with fruit, meat, jams, whipped cream, and other toppings.

