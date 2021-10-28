D-Link’s rugged Indoor Outdoor Smart Security Camera dives to new low of $47 (Save 41%)

Amazon is now offering D-Link’s Indoor Outdoor Smart Home Security Camera for $47 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually going for as much as $80, you can save an unprecedented 41% here and mark a new Amazon all-time low, undercutting the previous low by $17. Streaming in constant 1080p30 quality, this versatile smart camera allows you to keep tabs on your home life even when you’re away. It’s fit for both indoor and outdoor use with weather resistance up to -13 degrees Fahrenheit, so even the odd winter ice out won’t stop it. Other notable features include 2-way talk, night vision, smart motion alerts, and a built-in siren. Head below for more details.

Update 10/28 @ 2:55 PM: Anker via Newegg is offering a 2-pack of its eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24 2-camera Kit for $58.99 shipped with the code 93XSB47 at checkout. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked.

If you’d prefer to keep your home security footage local rather than paying for cloud storage, you’ll need to pick up a microSD card like this Samsung EVO Select model for $19. Rearing in a 128GB capacity, you can keep hours of footage on hand and ensure some added cyber protection as well since your home videos will never leave your local network, all for just a fraction of your savings today.

And if you’re in need of any extra storage, this all-new 256GB model is seeing some solid discounts to only $35 shipped. Sporting some impressive 130MB/s transfer speeds, these are great for everything from 4K filming via drone or action camera to adding some extra storage to a compatible Android handset. And since these only hit the shelves last month, you’re looking at the very first discount we’ve tracked, too.

D-Link Indoor Outdoor Smart Security Cam features:

Monitor your home with around-the-clock, wide-angle recording at full HD 1080P and true 30 fps quality. The camera can cast a bright light over the its view for full color video recording in low-light conditions.

Weathers various environmental climates for ultimate endurance from -13-degrees F to 113-degrees F. Included wall and pole installation hardware provided flexible mount in outdoor or indoor settings.

Receive faster, smarter and more relevant alerts. The camera combines onboard AI to intelligently identify human motion.

Sound the loud 100db siren to scare off intruders and warn anyone at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!