Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool Link is a heater, cooler, and purifier in one at $280 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier (HP02) for $279.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members and costs $6 otherwise. For comparison, it originally had a list price of $600 at Amazon and third-parties now charge an inflated $700 there. Today’s deal marks a return to our last mention delivering $320 off. If you’re looking for an all-in-one heating, cooling, and purifying solution for your room, this is it. The HEPA filter removes “99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns” for cleaner air all around. Plus, the Dyson Link app allows for real-time air quality reports and lets you control the machine from your phone with temperature and fan settings available. Ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a smaller space heater instead of something as expensive as today’s lead deal, we recommend checking out this Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater with Remote Control. Sure, it’s not an air purifier and cooler at the same time, but you’ll find that it does have a built-in timer and oscillating function for $58 on Amazon, which saves $222 over the Dyson alternative above.

For those in the market for air purification only, did you see the deal we just found on Shark’s whole-home purifier? It’s matching the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked at $150 off and is well worth considering for scrubbing the air in your entire home.

More on the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link:

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. Its 360?, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter also helps capture odors and harmful toxins.

