JOBY’s GorillaPod Action Tripod comes with both a GoPro and traditional mount at $18

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the JOBY GorillaPod Action Tripod with GoPro Mount for $17.98 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40 at B&H and $30 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to be used with your favorite action camera, this tripod includes a GoPro mount on top of a standard 1/4-20 thread plate for traditional cameras. The integrated ball head allows you to quickly orient the lens as well, with 90-degree tilt and 360-degree pan capabilities in tow. Its flexible, wrappable legs also allow you to easily attach this tripod to essentially any surface. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the JOBY namesake and compact nature of today’s lead deal, the Amazon Basics Lightweight Tripod is a great alternative. While not quite as versatile, you’ll find a max height of 50-inches here which does let it work as a more traditional tripod. At $16 right now on Amazon, this model leaves some extra cash in your pocket.

Speaking of action cameras, did you see the new DJI Action 2? We went hands-on with it yesterday and found that it might just be the GoPro killer thanks to its modular design. With the ability to shoot 4K120, you’ll enjoy the ability to record both traditional video as well as as slow-motion in UHD.

More on the JOBY GorillaPod Action Tripod:

Easy to use flexible tripod for action video cameras like GoPro HERO6 Black, GoPro HERO5 Black, GoPro HERO5 Session, Contour and Sony Action Cam; also fits 360 Cameras like the 360 Fly

Quick Set-ups: Comes with two quick-release clips–Mount for GoPro and the standard 1⁄4″-20 tripod clip–so it works with all action cameras

Precise control with integrated ballhead Quickly orient your action camera with 90° tilting and 360° panning capabilities

Secure camera almost anywhere Flexible, wrappable legs with rubberized rings and foot grips provide stability

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!