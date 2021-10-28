Microsoft’s high-end i7 Surface Laptop 4 15-inch offers Windows 11 support at low of $150 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB in Matte Black for $2,249.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting Intel’s 11th Generation i7 processor, you’ll find plenty of power here to handle most tasks. Of course, that’s backed by 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage alongside a large 15-inch touchscreen display. Alongside that the Surface Laptop 4 features Windows 11 support out of the box, “Omnisonic Speakers” which are backed by Dolby Atmos, a front-facing 720p webcam, and backlit keys. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $28, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale for $1,899, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. This is Apple’s first visual redesign of the MacBook since 2016 and brings with it MagSafe charging, HDMI output, SD support, and, of course, the company’s powerful M1 Pro processor.

More on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4:

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

