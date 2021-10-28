At $10.50, Pyle’s Megaphone/Bullhorn just fell to its second-best price in over a year

Amazon is offering the Pyle Megaphone/Bullhorn for $10.55 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $13, today’s offer shaves 19% off and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you want it for a prank or legitimate use, now’s a great time to snag Pyle’s megaphone. It is ready to amplify your voice and allow it to reach up to “400 yards.” Despite wielding this level of power, it weighs in at just 1.44 pounds. There also happens to be a built-in siren, as well.

Since the megaphone above relies on four C batteries, you may want to pick up a couple of 2-packs for under $6 Prime shipped. This will provide just enough power to get you up and running. Best of all, they’re made by Panasonic, helping ensure they will perform well.

For even more discounts that could come in handy, be sure to give our DIY and outdoor tools guide a look. One of the most recent additions happens to be on SOG’s Centi II Folding Knife at $11 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, this offering weighs in at just 1.3 ounces, making it a lightweight option that won’t be difficult to carry with you.

Pyle Megaphone/Bullhorn features:

Multipurpose: Has been utilized by indoor & outdoor fire officers, mentors, police, firefighters, cheerleader, schools, sports activities, occasion organizers and director megaphone want to utilize this minimal bullhorn for various reasons

Voice amplifier mode: Amplifies your voice into the microphone. This mini electronic bullhorn megaphone produces 20 watts of sound that can possibly cover 400 yards. Lightweight 1.44 pounds and alarm mode battery operated

